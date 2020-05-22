Tim Swinson: Scotland and Glasgow second row retires

Swinson played over 100 times for Glasgow

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors second row Tim Swinson says "it's hard to say goodbye" to rugby after announcing his retirement.

The 33-year-old earned 38 Scotland caps and was part of the Warriors squad that won the Pro12 title in 2015.

He arrived at Scotstoun from Newcastle Falcons in 2012 and played 136 times, also featuring in the 2015 World Cup.

"It's a hard goodbye to the game I've played for the last 14 years," Swinson wrote on Instagram.

"But it's time to move on to the next adventure. The memorable games, victories and friendships won't be lost, but the camaraderie will be missed."

Born in England, Swinson was eligible to play for Scotland because of his Glaswegian grandmother, and made his debut against South Africa in 2013.

He was involved in the set-up of the first union for rugby players in Scotland - called Rugby Players Scotland - and was appointed chairman of the organisation when it started in 2018.