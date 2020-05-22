Chris Czekaj: Former Wales wing announces retirement

Chris Czekaj made his Cardiff Blues debut in 2005

Former Cardiff Blues and Wales wing Chris Czekaj has announced his retirement at the age of 34.

He won nine caps for Wales and scored two tries, including one on debut in Canada in 2005.

A badly broken leg in Australia interrupted his career in 2007, but he recovered to make three more Wales appearances.

Czekaj's club career also saw him have spells with Colomiers, Bedford Blues in the English second tier, and Merthyr.

He spent most of his 15-year career with his home city side Cardiff Blues, making 143 appearances between 2005 and 2014, and starting in their 2010 European Challenge Cup final win over Toulon in Marseille.

"After 15 years as a player, it's time to end my professional career. I am hugely thankful for the game and what it has given me, and I feel extremely privileged," he wrote on social media.

"Scoring on my debut is the fondest memory of my career. However the proudest moment was four years later.

"After being told I may never play again through injury, I returned to international rugby in 2009 versus Canada, scoring on the same field, in the same corner as 2005."

After leaving the Arms Park, he spent three seasons with Colomiers in the French second tier and two years under former Cardiff favourite Mike Rayer at Bedford before returning to Wales.

Czekaj paid tribute to his team-mates and family including wife Kat, who spoke out about the effects he suffered as a result of concussion while playing in France.

He is completing his level three coaching qualifications while working at a Cardiff school, and is looking for further coaching opportunities.