Women's Six Nations: Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm hopes to finish campaign

Scotland have not played since a 53-0 defeat by Six Nations champions England at a freezing Murrayfield in February

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm hopes to complete the 2020 Women's Six Nations after her side only played two matches before the coronavirus pandemic halted the tournament.

Scotland are looking at a busy schedule because they also have to play their 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifying games.

"Six Nations is obviously a big one for us in terms of preparation towards those qualifiers," she told BBC Sport.

"If we could get them in prior that would be a really good build-up."

Scotland travelled to Legnano in February for their third Six Nations fixture but had to return before playing as Italy went into lockdown, and then their home match against France was postponed after an unspecified player contracted coronavirus.

There are no dates for their remaining Six Nations matches or the World Cup qualifiers as players wait for news as to when the sport can resume.

"With what's been released in the last week or so we may get back to rugby this year and in which case we might fit in all of those games prior to next year's Six Nations," said the 28-year-old flanker.

"Scottish Rugby have assured us they'll make sure, for our welfare as much as anything else, that we'll have ample time for the preparation we require.

"It's all going to come down to the government guidelines on when we can return to contact training."

The 2021 Rugby World Cup is due to take place in New Zealand in September and October next year.