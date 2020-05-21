Pro14: New Dragons deal for centre Tom Griffiths

Tom Griffiths is an England Under-20 international

Dragons have given a new contract to former Saracens centre Tom Griffiths, a Wales-qualified former England Under-20s international.

Griffiths, 24, made six appearances in his first season at Rodney Parade after joining in 2019.

He is recovering from knee surgery surgery and boss Dean Ryan says Griffiths has already shown "promise".

"He is a player we believe will develop in our environment in the long-term," said Ryan.

"We all wish him well with his rehabilitation and look forward to his return in the future."

Griffiths said: "I really enjoyed my first season with Dragons and the progress we made as a group so I'm pleased to sign the extension.

"It is frustrating to be ruled out with injury, but my rehabilitation is going well and I'm determined to make a successful return and repay the faith that has been put in me by the coaching team."

Griffiths featured once in the Pro14 and played five group matches in the European Challenge Cup as Dragons earned a quarter-final spot.

Ryan's side have lost international centre Tyler Morgan to Scarlets and current Wales lock lock Cory Hill to Cardiff Blues, while long-serving flanker Nic Cudd is among the players released.

Dragons have put on hold the announcement of new signings, but have been linked with Wales pair Nick Tompkins and Jonah Holmes, and Australia three-quarter Joe Tomane.

Internationals Rhodri Williams, Tavis Knoyle and Aaron Jarvis and experienced South African prop Brok Harris are among a long list of players re-signing.