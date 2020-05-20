Thomas Young: Wales international flanker extends contract with Wasps

Thomas Young made his most recent appearance for Wales in Rome in February 2019

Wasps co-captain Thomas Young has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The three-times capped Wales flanker - son of former Wasps boss Dai Young - has been with the club since May 2014.

Young was signed by his father after a short stay at Gloucester following his release by Cardiff Blues.

He remained loyal to Wasps in the wake of Dai Young's sacking in March, and his new deal ends any speculation that he might move back to Wales.

"Thomas is a hugely influential member of the squad on and off the field," said head coach Lee Blackett.

"He captained the side on several occasions last year and has developed into a real leader.

"Thomas is one of a number of players who've been here all the time I have, and it's been great to see him develop from being our second choice to being, in our opinion, now one of the best open-sides in the league."

Young has so far scored 30 tries in 111 games for Wasps, but injuries have restricted him to only 21 appearances in the last two seasons.

He is the latest Wasps player to extend his contract with the club over the last few days, following the lead of Marcus Watson, Rob Miller, Tom West, Sam Wolstenholme and Biyi Alo.