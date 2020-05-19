Allen Clarke: Former Ospreys coach takes first role since exit

From the section

Allen Clarke took over as Ospreys head coach in April 2018 on a three-year deal

Former Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke has joined Ystradgynlais RFC as a coaching consultant.

Clarke left the Liberty Stadium last year though his departure was not confirmed for several weeks with the region citing a "matter of personal conduct".

The former Ireland hooker has also previously coached at Ulster.

Clarke will support the Ystradgynlais coaches at all age levels of the Division Two, West Central side.