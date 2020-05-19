Premiership: Bristol Bears say Ashton Gate 'meets criteria' for behind-closed-doors games

Bristol Bears share Ashton Gate with Championship football side Bristol City

Bristol have proposed their Ashton Gate home as a venue for the behind-closed-doors return of the Premiership.

With nine rounds of fixtures outstanding, Premiership Rugby hope to resume the season in July, following government guidance.

The league are understood to want to use a single ground for logistical and safety reasons.

"We think we meet all of the criteria they were asking for," chief executive Mark Tainton told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Ashton Gate is a tremendous stadium, it's a new stadium, we have all new facilities, large changing rooms and easy access for the camera equipment required.

"Premiership Rugby have asked clubs if they're willing to volunteer or offer their stadium as a venue and we believe we have the facilities to do that, so that's why we've put it forward.

"It's not a done deal yet, we're in the pile with another couple of clubs, so we're just waiting to get more feedback and potentially a visit or information from Premiership Rugby Limited for whatever criteria we need to meet."

While Twickenham was initially considered to be the best option to host the games, it is costly to run and is currently being used by the NHS. Meanwhile, the Ricoh Arena in Coventry - the home of Wasps - lacks nearby training facilities.

The BBC understands the criteria for a stadium to host the Premiership's conclusion are:

Safety: a venue that is as bio-secure as possible and has enough space for the extra medical facilities required.

A pitch that can withstand a series of matches in one weekend.

Training facilities in the vicinity.

Room for more than two teams to change and prepare.

Bristol were third in the table, seven points behind leaders Exeter Chiefs when the season was halted on 16 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashton Gate has a capacity of approximately 27,000 after a redevelopment was completed in 2016.