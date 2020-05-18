Ruaridh Jackson: Glasgow Warriors' Scotland international retires

Ruaridh Jackson made 33 appearances for Scotland after making his debut in 2010

Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson has retired at the age of 32 after living out his "childhood dream".

The Glasgow Warriors' back made 33 appearances from his country, scoring 37 points, and has quit to focus on a new career in the drinks industry.

Jackson, who first joined Glasgow in 2006, has also played for Wasps and Harlequins in the English Premiership.

"It is not the fairytale ending I may have dreamt about, but I want to say a huge thank you," he wrote on Instagram.

"I have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of, but it is now time to embrace a new challenge."

Jackson made his Scotland debut against New Zealand in 2010 and kicked the winning penalty in final minute against Samoa at Pittodrie in his next appearance.

He has played 163 times for Glasgow - scoring 499 points - having returning to the club in the summer of 2017.

Twelve of those matches came this season, while Jackson also represented Scotland Sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I have been so fortunate to live out my childhood dream of playing rugby not just professionally but for my country," he wrote.

"It has been a journey that has allowed me to travel the world, make some incredible friends and without doubt has given me some of the happiest days of my life.

"I have played at some amazing clubs, Wasps, Harlequins and of course two stints at Glasgow Warriors, which will always hold a special place in my heart. The supporters be one of the things I will miss most."