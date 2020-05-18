IRFU directs rugby clubs not to operate any activities during phase one of the coronavirus recovery plan

Irish Rugby's 2019-20 domestic season was concluded with immediate effect in March

Northern Ireland rugby clubs have been directed not to operate any activities during the first phase of the Executive's coronavirus recovery plan.

The IRFU directive also applies to clubs in the Republic during phase one of the Irish Government's roadmap.

"We must also remember that the Government of Ireland's roadmap does not permit rugby to resume until stage five," the IRFU said.

"The preliminary date for that is not until 10 August.

"NI Executive guidance also currently states the resumption of rugby will not be permitted until step five of its plan.

"The IRFU are looking at protocols which may allow rugby activities in clubs to proceed before that day, but it will not be in phase one or step one.

"In the meantime, we are urging everyone in our community to continue to adhere to public health measures and play their part in minimising the risks associated with Covid-19."

All rugby activities across Ireland have been suspended since March.

"We acknowledge there is an appetite among clubs to facilitate physical activity for their members and the wider community," the IRFU's statement continued.

"Rugby clubs play a vital role in the wider community as amenities for physical and mental wellbeing.

"Many field-sports facilities are also used as walking tracks and some clubs may wish to facilitate such activities. Clubs must ensure that any such activity adheres strictly to government measures in place."