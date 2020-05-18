Francis Saili: Harlequins centre to join French second-tier side Biarritz

Francis Saili struggled with injuries at Harlequins

Harlequins centre Francis Saili will leave the club at the end of the season to join French side Biarritz.

Saili, 29, arrived from Munster in 2017 and went on to make 34 appearances.

"It has been an honour playing for such a prestigious club, and alongside some great lads," he told the club website.

"Unfortunately my time with the club didn't plan out as I desired due to a series of injuries. However, the times I was given in the quarters, I gave it my all."

Saili won two caps for New Zealand in 2013 and played for the Barbarians against Australia in 2014.

He began his career with Auckland before progressing to Super Rugby with the Blues where he scored seven tries in 42 appearances.

"We feel well catered for in the centres with the breakthrough of big Paul Lasike, and the return of James Lang, Ben Tapuai and Joe Marchant after season-long absences," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"Allied to the significant talent of young Luke Northmore and the signing of superstar Springbok Andre Esterhuizen, the centres will once again be a hotly contested position."