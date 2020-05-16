Tyler Morgan: Scarlets target Morgan leaves Dragons

Dragons have confirmed Wales centre Tyler Morgan will be among six players leaving at the end of the season.

Morgan became a target for Scarlets before they confirmed Wales' Hadleigh Parkes is departing for Japan.

Wales lock Cory Hill's decision to join Cardiff Blues was announced in early April.

Fly-half Jacob Botica, hooker Rhys Lawrence and back-rowers James Sheekey and Nic Cudd are also exiting along with forwards coach Ceri Jones.

Brandon Nansen, Ryan Bevington and Dafydd Howells remain in talks with the Pro14 region.

Dragons stated Jones and the players will leave "at the conclusion" of the season, which is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Wales and Harlequins prop Jones' role has been taken by ex-England forward Luke Narraway while Simon Cross and ex-Wales hooker Mefin Davies are also joining boss Dean Ryan's coaching staff.

Ryan paid tribute to the departing players and Jones.

"We thank all the players for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the region," he said.

"All the players leave with our very best wishes for their future ambitions in rugby or away from the game."

He added: "Everyone at Dragons is grateful to Ceri for his efforts during his time at the region and we all wish him the best in the next chapter of his coaching career