Joe Gray: Harlequins to sign Saracens hooker on permanent deal

Hooker Joe Gray won his only England cap to date against New Zealand in 2014

Hooker Joe Gray has agreed a contract to remain at Harlequins once his loan deal from Saracens expires.

The 31-year-old rejoined Quins in January, in a temporary switch until the end of the Premiership campaign.

Gray previously spent eight years at the Twickenham Stoop, helping the club win the league title in 2011-12, before moving to Sarries in 2018.

He has featured 153 times in total for Quins and won one international cap for England in 2014.

“It was fantastic to be able to return earlier this season after a stint away,” he told the club website.

“To be able to sign another, permanent deal now is even better.”

The south-west London club, who are seventh in the table, have not disclosed the length of Gray’s deal.

The 2019-20 Premiership campaign, which has nine games of the regular season remaining, has been suspended indefinitely since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.