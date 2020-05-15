Arwel Robson: Fly-half signs fresh Dragons deal

Arwel Robson has scored 92 points in 23 Dragons appearances since 2016

Fly-half Arwel Robson has committed his future to Dragons by agreeing a deal to stay with the Welsh region.

The 23-year-old has joined backline colleagues Rhodri Williams, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Jordan Williams, Will Talbot-Davies, Owen Jenkins and Rio Dyer in staying at Rodney Parade.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "Arwel really wants to play for this region

"He still has lots to learn and now needs to play regularly and show he can develop in our environment."

Robson spent part of the 2019-20 season with Jersey Reds.

He said: "I really feel we're building something special at the Dragons, which is underlined by the progress we've made this season, and I'm determined to play a big part in that journey going forward."