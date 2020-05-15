Wales look to reschedule postponed summer games

Wales lost 40-17 to New Zealand in the bronze medal match at the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Wales are looking into rescheduling their summer tour after the Test matches against Japan and New Zealand were called off because of coronavirus.

Wayne Pivac's side were due to face Japan on 27 June before travelling to play New Zealand twice.

The Welsh Rugby Union says rearranging the summer matches for a later date is an option.

"This postponement is disappointing but completely understandable in the circumstances," said Wales coach Pivac.

World Rugby have confirmed ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives will prevent all summer international matches from taking place.

Wales were due to play the All Blacks in Auckland on 4 July before a second Test in Wellington seven days later. The Japan game in June was arranged outside the traditional World Rugby international window.

"We were very much looking forward to playing both in Japan and New Zealand in the summer," Pivac added.

"Having seen first-hand the welcome the team received at the World Cup in Japan, and the extraordinary scenes at the open training session, I am sure our fantastic relationship with Japanese rugby will go from strength to strength in the future.

"On a personal note I was really looking forward to returning to New Zealand with Wales.

"It's unfortunate we will now have to wait a little longer for that privilege, but the occasion will be no less relished when it arrives."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson is hopeful postponed matches can be rearranged.

"With so much uncertainty around international travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was really taken out of our hands," said Robinson.

"From a New Zealand point of view, we are taking a pragmatic approach to the international Test programme.

"We are working hard to explore any and every opportunity to play All Blacks Tests as well as Black Ferns Tests this year and watching with keen interest any Government discussions on a possible trans-Tasman bubble with Australia."

The WRU says it is engaged in return-to-play-scenario planning with all relevant stakeholders in the global game, with decision-making based on travel, quarantine and health advice, plus player welfare and hosting considerations in with World Rugby guidance.

This includes the prospect of rescheduling the summer matches at a later date as part of a revamped 2020 international calendar.

A World Rugby statement said: "Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries and concerns over adequate player preparation time mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

"Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities."

New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Fiji are scheduled to visit Cardiff in November, while Wales have a potential rearranged 2020 Six Nations home match to play against Scotland after the original March fixture was called off.