Tom West: Wasps loose-head prop extends contract with Premiership club

Tom West
Tom West has made 12 appearances for Wasps this season

Wasps loose-head prop Tom West has extended his undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

The former England Under-20 international, 24, came through Wasps' academy.

He has now made 24 first-team appearances, 12 of them this season, prior to the suspension of the campaign because of coronavirus in mid-March.

"'Westy' is someone we've worked with closely from a very young age," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"We're really pleased he's decided that his future is here at Wasps. It has been really pleasing to see his performances in a Wasps jersey backing up the years of hard work."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you