Tom West: Wasps loose-head prop extends contract with Premiership club

Tom West has made 12 appearances for Wasps this season

Wasps loose-head prop Tom West has extended his undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

The former England Under-20 international, 24, came through Wasps' academy.

He has now made 24 first-team appearances, 12 of them this season, prior to the suspension of the campaign because of coronavirus in mid-March.

"'Westy' is someone we've worked with closely from a very young age," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"We're really pleased he's decided that his future is here at Wasps. It has been really pleasing to see his performances in a Wasps jersey backing up the years of hard work."