Hadleigh Parkes: Scarlets confirm departure of Wales centre

Scarlets have confirmed Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham are leaving the region.

Parkes is in line to join Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan. The 32-year-old has won 29 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2017.

Head coach Brad Mooar will return to New Zealand to link up with All Blacks before the region return to training ahead of any possible resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Glenn Delaney takes over from Mooar.

The other Scarlets players leaving are Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring from professional rugby.

All the departures are occurring before any training resumes.

New Zealand-born Parkes qualified for Wales on residency grounds after joining Scarlets in 2014.

But under Welsh Rugby Union selection rules, he would no longer be eligible for Wales if he moved to Japan because he does not have 60 caps.

Players who play for clubs outside Wales are only able to represent the national team if they have made at least 60 Test appearances.

Parkes' probable switch to Japan means Wales are set to lose a player who has become a midfield mainstay in recent years.

Scarlets confirmed in December Mooar will be linking up with Ian Foster's All Blacks coaching team this summer.

Defence coach Delaney has been promoted to replace Mooar, with Scarlets expected to announce a new-look staff soon.

Cunningham leaves Scarlets after nine seasons in the coaching system, graduating through the academy to the senior backroom team.

Cunningham took charge of the LV= Cup and British & Irish Cup sides and played an integral role as forwards coach in the Pro12 league triumph of 2016-17.

"It is always difficult to say farewell to players and coaches, but far more so this season because of the current circumstances," said Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.

"We would like to thank Brad for everything he has done at the Scarlets since his arrival last summer and wish him, Anna and the children, Laura, Charlie and Sam, well for their return to New Zealand.

"In a short period of time Brad has immersed himself as part of the Scarlets family and culture and his popularity among our supporters speaks volumes.

"Ioan has come through the Scarlets coaching system for the last nine years and his role in our title win in 2017 can't be overstated. To all we are hugely grateful for what you have contributed to the Scarlets during your time here."