Dragons: Hooker Shipp signs new deal to remain at Rodney Parade

Ellis Shipp has played for Cross Keys, Ebbw Vale and Bedwas in the Welsh Premiership and Wales under-20s

Hooker Ellis Shipp has signed a new contract with Welsh Pro14 region Dragons.

The 22-year old is a Wales under-20s international and was a product of the academy at the Rodney Parade region.

He made nine appearances in the 2019/20 season and has 19 in all.

"Ellis has impressed with his attitude this season and has performed well when he has earned an opportunity," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said. He is eager to continue to develop here."

The Dragons have also agreed deals with Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths, Taine Basham, Brok Harris, Aaron Jarvis and Huw Taylor in the past few weeks.

"I'm happy to be signing a new contract at my home region and looking forward to the future at the Dragons," Shipp said.

Shipp, born in Abergavenny, has acted as back-up to current Wales hooker Elliot Dee and former international Richard Hibbard.