Biyi Alo: Wasps prop signs contract extension with Premiership club

Former England Under-20 international Biyi Alo has scored two tries in 11 appearances for Wasps

Wasps tight-head prop Biyi Alo has signed a contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old former Saracens and Worcester forward joined from Coventry in March 2019 and has made 11 appearances for the club.

Wasps have not disclosed the exact length of Alo's new deal.

"Biyi is a very popular member of the squad and has worked hard at his game since arriving at Wasps," head coach Lee Blackett told the club website.

Wasps were fifth in the Premiership table when the current season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.