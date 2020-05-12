Matt Kvesic: Exeter and England back-row to rejoin Worcester Warriors

Matt Kvesic became Worcester's youngest professional era debutant against Scarlets in 2009

Worcester Warriors have agreed a deal to re-sign England forward Matt Kvesic from Exeter Chiefs.

The 28-year-old back-row has agreed a long-term contract with the Warriors, and will return to Sixways ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Kvesic made 63 appearances in his first spell with the Premiership club between 2009 and 2013.

After spending four years at Gloucester he joined Exeter in 2017, and has since scored 13 tries in 58 appearances.

Kvesic made his England debut against Argentina in June 2013, and the most recent of his four caps came in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Italy last September.

"Obviously I'm very excited about heading back to Worcester, a club which showed faith in me and gave me an opportunity as a 14-year-old," he said.

"I'm looking forward to what the future holds and the challenges ahead."

Worcester have not disclosed the exact length of Kvesic's deal.