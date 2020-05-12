Scotland's Rugby Classics: 1989 Five Nations over Ireland next up

Iwan Tukalo made his mark on the 1989 Five Nations

Scotland's 1989 Five Nations win against Ireland will be showcased on Saturday's Scotland Rugby Classics.

Highlights of the eight-try encounter will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website at 19:15 BST.

Iwan Tukalo scored a hat-trick of tries as Ian McGeechan's side ran out 37-21 winners against the Irish.

Damian Cronin and John Jeffrey also crossed for the Scots on a memorable day for the home fans at Murrayfield.

More matches will follow over the next few weeks and we will let you know as soon as they are confirmed.