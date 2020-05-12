Scotland's Rugby Classics: 1989 Five Nations over Ireland next up
Scotland's 1989 Five Nations win against Ireland will be showcased on Saturday's Scotland Rugby Classics.
Highlights of the eight-try encounter will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website at 19:15 BST.
Iwan Tukalo scored a hat-trick of tries as Ian McGeechan's side ran out 37-21 winners against the Irish.
Damian Cronin and John Jeffrey also crossed for the Scots on a memorable day for the home fans at Murrayfield.
