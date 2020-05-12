Tom James: Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Wales wing retires from rugby

Tom James played for Cardiff, Pontypridd and hometown club Merthyr in the Welsh Premiership

Former Wales wing Tom James has retired aged 33 after 14 seasons in rugby.

The 33-year-old was capped 12 times for Wales and scored 60 tries in 163 appearances for Cardiff Blues and also spent two years with Exeter Chiefs.

James finished his career with one season at Scarlets after taking a break in 2018 while having treatment for depression.

"With a lot of time to think, I've made a decision to retire from professional rugby," said James.

He added: "To all the supporters, the rugby family as a whole, I can't thank you all enough.

"The biggest thanks of all goes to my own family, friends and the many people who have helped me through my career."

James is the Cardiff Blues' all-time top try scorer with 60. He made his Wales debut as a 20-year-old against England in 2007 and his last Test appearance came against Scotland in the 2016 Six Nations.

Tom James scored two tries for Wales in his 12 internationals

"Looking back, I have some wonderful memories over the last 14 years," said James.

"From signing my first contract at Cardiff Blues, running out onto Twickenham to make my Wales debut against England in 2007 and the couple of seasons I had with Exeter Chiefs.

"I've had unbelievable experiences in so many countries and that is all down to rugby," said James.

"I have been fortunate to have been coached by the best coaches and have played with some of the best players in the world, including my idol Gareth Thomas (Alfie)."

"I have also loved the opportunity that the Scarlets have given me this season. It's been an awesome experience meeting new players, coaches and staff who will be friends for life."

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar added: "TJ has been awesome.

"Unfortunately, he picked up a couple of knocks back to back, so from a playing point of few he didn't get as many opportunities as he would have hoped for, however that never lessened his spirit or drive.

"An outstanding professional on and off the field, as a senior pro and class man, the value he has brought with his experience, presence and bubbliness has been superb."