Chris Cook: Bristol Bears sign scrum-half from Bath ahead of 2020-21 season

Chris Cook has featured in only one game for Bath so far this season, playing a total of 14 minutes

Bristol Bears have signed scrum half Chris Cook from Bath ahead of the 2020-21 Premiership campaign.

The 29-year-old came through Bath's academy and has made over 140 appearances in 11 seasons since his debut in 2010.

"It's great to be staying in the West Country and I'm looking forward to the new chapter at Ashton Gate," Cook said.

He will leave the Rec at the end of the current season, which is currently on hiatus because of coronavirus.

"I'm grateful to Bath Rugby for everything they have done for my career and I'd like to sincerely thank the coaches, players and staff for their support over many years," Cook added.