Gary Street: Harlequins Women seek new coach after switch to academy role
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins Women's co-head coach Gary Street is taking on a new role with the club to lead the Quins Academy.
Street, alongside co-head coach Karen Findlay, has led Harlequins Women to two Tyrrells Premier 15s finals.
Findlay will remain as forwards coach as the club look to recruit a new head coach for the women's side before the start of the next season.
Street led England's Red Roses to victory in the 2014 Rugby World Cup before joining Quins.