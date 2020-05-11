Sean Lonsdale: Exeter Chiefs forward agrees new deal with club

Sean Lonsdale has scored three tries for Exeter Chiefs since joining the club

Exeter forward Sean Lonsdale has signed a new contract with the Premiership leaders.

The 22-year-old has played 31 times for the Chiefs since joining in 2016 from North Wales side RGC.

Lonsdale, who can play across the back five, has agreed a "long-term" deal, the club confirmed.

"He's still young, getting involved in games now, and he's got that ability to play right across the back five," director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

"It's one of those things you like to talk about as a success story, in a way, as a young player who has come here and worked hard and is reaping the rewards almost week by week."

Lonsdale is the eighth Exeter player to agree new terms since the Premiership season ceased because of the coronavirus pandemic, although the exact length of his deal has not been disclosed.

Fellow forwards Jannes Kirsten, Dave Ewers, Ben Moon, Elvis Taione and Harry Williams have also signed new contracts, as have scrum-half Jack Maunder and winger Tom O'Flaherty.

It is not known when the Premiership will resume, although clubs were understood to be working towards the first weekend in July as a best case scenario.