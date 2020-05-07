Steve Blackmore: Former Wales prop dies, aged 58

Steve Blackmore made his Wales debut in the final Five Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff in 1987

Former Wales prop Steve Blackmore has died at the age of 58 after suffering a brain tumour.

The ex-Cardiff front-rower played four times for Wales and featured at the 1987 World Cup.

Blackmore played in three games in the tournament, including the bronze-medal match win over Australia that secured Wales' best World Cup finish.

He played 169 games for the Cardiff club side between September 1982 and February 1996.

Former Cardiff and Wales team-mate Mark Ring was among the players to pay tribute to Blackmore, describing him as a "brilliant player" and a "real fun-loving character".

Blackmore was first diagnosed with a grade four brain tumour in December 2018.

"Steve was Cardiff through and through and everyone who played with him admired him for the way he made the most of himself," said Cardiff chairman Chris Norman.

"He always stepped up regardless of the challenge put in front of him.

"He took his on-field attitude into his recent battle against the tumour. He never complained, always fought against his illness and lived life to the full right to the end.

"We are all devastated at having lost such a loyal and committed friend and Cardiff clubman. Our thoughts and love got out at this difficult time to his family and friends. He will never be forgotten at the Arms Park."