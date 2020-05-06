Dragons: New two-year deal for Huw Taylor
Dragons have announced a new two-year contract for back-rower Huw Taylor, who can also play at lock.
Taylor, 23, has made 25 appearances for the region since joining from Worcester Warriors in 2018.
Shropshire-born Taylor represented England Under-20s, but is Welsh-qualified through a grandparent.
"This year there has been a buzz and a belief about the place and I'm ambitious for the team and for myself," said Taylor.
Fellow back-row players Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths and Taine Basham have already extended their stays at Rodney Parade, but Wales lock Cory Hill is leaving for Cardiff Blues.
"He is hard-working, very consistent and fully committed to helping us achieve our long-term aspirations," said director of rugby Dean Ryan, who worked with Taylor at Worcester.