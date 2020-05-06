Scottish Rugby expect hit but have no concerns over Edinburgh & Glasgow

Edinburgh and Glasgow were on course for the Pro14 play-offs before rugby was suspended

Scottish Rugby are braced for a "significant" financial hit due to coronavirus but have no concerns around the future of its pro-teams.

With the lucrative autumn Tests under threat, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney warned the English union was staring at revenue losses of £107m.

Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors' Pro14 campaigns have been suspended.

And Dominic McKay, SRU chief operating officer, says rugby is facing "an enormous challenge".

"International fixtures are the lifeblood of our game," he said. "They generate the funding that enables us to invest in our 200 clubs across Scotland. It's important that when it's appropriate that we can take steps forward to restart sport.

"Sport really depends on its events, to get its broadcast revenue, to get its spectators and its sponsors. We've got a real challenge on our hands but all sports have a challenge on their hands."

Scotland being able to stage their final home Six Nations match against France in March before the coronavirus swept into the UK means Scottish Rugby generated some much-needed revenue to help see them through this crisis.

However, McKay says the figures being outlined by the likes of Sweeney demonstrates just how dire the financial outlook could be for rugby if they are unable to get games restarted.

"The numbers that are being shared by other sports just now and other organisations indicate the huge challenge that we're all facing just now," the chief operating officer told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"From a Scottish Rugby point of view we're focused on working with government, trying to provide some solutions for when our players might be able to go back and train, and thereafter be able to go back and resume some fixtures.

"We're focused on making sure that we've got the best possible sustainable sport and like all sports we've got an enormously challenging time ahead of us. But together I'm sure we'll support the government and as a result of that we'll get sport resuming in due course."

Asked about whether had any concerns about Pro14 teams Edinburgh and Glasgow, McKay replied: "No, we're not."