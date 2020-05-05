Aled Walters: Welsh fitness coach leaves South Africa post

Aled Walters was part of the backroom staff that helped South Africa win the 2019 World Cup

Aled Walters has been released from his contract as South Africa head of athletic performance.

The Welsh fitness guru has been with the Springboks since 2018 and is expected to return to the United Kingdom to join a new team in June.

"These are uncertain times," said Walters.

"The wish to be closer to families based in Wales and Ireland was a key consideration in making what was a very hard decision."

Walters has worked at Scarlets, the Brumbies in Australia, Taranaki in New Zealand and Munster.

It was at the Irish province that the Carmarthen-born coach worked with South Africa's current World Cup-winning boss Rassie Erasmus, leaving Munster to join the Boks in 2018.