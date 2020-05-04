Josh Turnbull: Wales forward takes Carmarthen Quins coaching role

Josh Turnbull joined Cardiff Blues from Scarlets in 2014

Josh Turnbull has joined the coaching staff at Carmarthen Quins on a part-time basis.

The 10-cap Wales forward will continue to play for Cardiff Blues and will work with Carmarthen when his other rugby commitments allow.

Turnbull signed a new "long-term" deal with Blues in December 2019.

The 32-tear-old will assist new Quins head coach Craig Evans, who has taken over the reins at the Indigo Group Premiership club from Emyr Phillips.