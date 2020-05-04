Scotland's Rugby Classics: 1999 Five Nations triumph to be shown

Glenn Metcalfe breaks the French defence as Scotland scored five tries in Paris

Jim Telfer and his side's Five Nations triumph of 1999 will feature in the next instalment of Scotland's Rugby Classics.

The Scots triumphed 36-22 against France in Paris while Wales pipped England 32-31 to hand them the title on points difference.

Watch a review of the championship from 19:15 BST on Saturday on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

It remains the last time Scotland won a major trophy.

The 1999 championship was the final year of the Five Nations before Italy joined the tournament to make it the Six Nations.

