Jono Lance: Edinburgh sign Worcester Warriors fly-half

Lance scored 82 points in 30 appearances for Worcester

Australian fly-half Jono Lance says he is joining one of the strongest sides in the Pro14 after agreeing a move from Worcester Warriors to Edinburgh.

Lance, 29, has spent over two years at Sixways having won two Super Rugby titles with Australian franchises Queensland Reds and the Waratahs.

The signing comes after Edinburgh announced former New Zealand under-20 fly-half Simon Hickey is leaving the club.

Lance can also play at full-back.

"My partner and I did a big drive through Scotland as a holiday and loved all of it," he said.

"To get the chance to come to a club that has become one of the strongest in the Pro14 and to hopefully play Champions Cup rugby was an opportunity I couldn't refuse."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill added: "Jono is a very experienced playmaker that fits the mould of both the type of rugby player and person that we want at this club."

Edinburgh have also added the signing of 25-year-old Australian centre Matt Gordon for next season from English Championship side London Scottish.

Meanwhile, the capital club will not play their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux until at least September after the French government banned all sport for the next four months.

The last eight of the competition, involving three French teams, was due to take place from 3-5 April.