DTH van der Merwe: Canadian international to leave Glasgow Warriors

Van der Merwe is second on the all-time Pro14 try-scoring list, behind Ireland and Ulster wing Tommy Bowe

Glasgow Warriors' record try-scorer DTH van der Merwe is to leave the club at the end of the current season.

The Canadian international wing rejoined the Scotstoun club in 2018, having lifted the 2015 Pro12 title during an initial six-year spell.

Van der Merwe, 34, has scored 54 tries in 123 appearances for Glasgow over eight seasons.

His contract is due to expire at the end of May, with the current Pro14 season suspended indefinitely.

"I'm proud to have been a part of this club's journey, from the days at Firhill to where we are today," he told Glasgow's club website.

"I'm still looking to play for another couple of years - I'm not ready to call it quits yet - but I'm looking forward to keeping an eye on Glasgow from wherever we end up next."

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie, who is also to leave at the end of the season to take charge of Australia, added: "DTH is one of the best players to come out of Canada, and has the resume to back it up including winning two Pro12 titles and playing in four Rugby World Cups.

"The importance of family and the close relationship with Warriors brought DTH back to Glasgow and he has been a major contributor to the club ever since."