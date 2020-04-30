Scotland's Rugby Classics: Scotland's 1982 win in Wales to be shown

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Wales v Scotland 1982

Jim Telfer's side's historic 1982 Five Nations win in Wales will be featured in Scotland's Rugby Classics on Saturday.

The Scots became the first northern hemisphere team to win in Wales since 1968 after pulling off a 34-18 triumph.

And you can watched extended highlights from 19:15 BST on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

More matches will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they are confirmed.

And, straight after Saturday's Classics programme, there will be documentary celebrating one of Scotland's broadcasting greats. Bill McLaren: The Voice starts at 20:15.

McLaren, who was known as 'the voice of rugby', passed away in 2010, having retired from commentating in 2002.