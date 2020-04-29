Gareth Davies: WRU chairman says summer rugby is 'unlikely'

Gareth Davies is a former Wales captain who played 21 times for his country between 1978 and 1985

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies believes it is unlikely there will be summer rugby played because of the coronavirus crisis.

Wales' tour of Japan and New Zealand scheduled for June and July is set to be postponed.

Pro14 and European Rugby bosses are hopeful of restarting the season but Davies has his doubts.

"It is becoming increasingly more likely that rugby over this summer will not take place," he said.

The Pro14 is suspended indefinitely while France has banned all sporting events, including behind closed doors, until September.

This affects the Champions and Challenge Cup which had reached the quarter-finals stages, with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) still hoping to finish the tournaments.

The Premiership in England has targeted a July comeback behind closed doors.

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie has said it would be "hard" not to award Leinster the Pro14 title amid fears about trying to extend the June season.

"There is a lot of merit in what Dave is saying from a pragmatic end, because it does look unlikely we will be playing rugby soon," said Davies.

"If you are looking at social distancing there is probably not a game that is less social distancing than rugby when you consider the scrums and contact.

"The Pro14 are hoping to start back and EPCR also with the European competitions but France have almost already blocked that with the sense of no sport there until 1 September."

Media playback is not supported on this device Principality Stadium to be hospital for as long as needed - Martyn Phillips

Davies says the Test in Japan on 27 June and two international matches against New Zealand on 4 and 11 of July should be postponed.

"You hear the noise coming from Japan at the moment where they are even doubting the election next year, so for us to have a Test there at the end of this year looks less likely," said Davies.

"It is New Zealand's call to consider the July Tests.

"The news there is positive in terms of the pandemic but would mean Welsh lads flying in from the other side of the world. That would look unlikely as well but we wait to hear from our Kiwi friends."

Contingency plans like Wales going back to New Zealand in October or a Six Nations-style tournament in the autumn are still being discussed.

"Quite understandably there is no clarity because it is not just within our remit to plan the rest of the year," said Davies.

"We are planning certain scenarios assuming certain building blocks are in place by government and health authorities.

"It is a strange and unique period. Normally you make decisions based on facts but in this instance we have very little control in terms of timescales."

Davies is adamant rugby in the autumn is essential for the financial future of the WRU, with half of the group's income (£44.5m out of £90m) coming from staging international matches.

"It is tough with no income coming in and a lot of costs are still there," said Davies.

"The real challenge would be if the autumn Tests do not take place, that is going to be a huge challenge financially but we are working on all scenarios.

"A lot of the figures were quite stark if the worst-case scenario arrives. We have to be sensible and to plan for all eventualities and that is what the executive team and the board are currently doing."

Private equity prospects

Long-term sustainability for the Pro14 and Six Nations is planned to come from CVC Capital Partners.

The Pro14 has agreed a deal in principle to sell a 27% stake of the league to the private equity firm, which would result in a cash boost of almost £120m to the league owned by the Irish, Scottish and Welsh unions.

Each union would have a cash injection of around £35m, with sides from South Africa and Italy also benefitting.

The firm bought a stake in the Premiership in December 2018, a deal worth more than £200m for a 27% stake, while discussions with the Six Nations are ongoing.

"CVC have come on the scene over the last couple of years and their intent is clear in wanting to play a big part in the sport," said Davies.

"Because of current circumstances things have been put on the backburner but I understand progress is still being made on the Pro14, probably a bit sooner than Six Nations."

Fears had been raised CVC might pull out of deals because of the coronavirus crisis.

"I would like to think not, I am sure they have got a strategy and a sort of direction they want to travel," said Davies.

"They like everybody else though will be reassessing where they are and decisions they will make.

"We hope they do stay in there for the longer-term fight because we will get out of this at some point and need our partners and stakeholders pulling together."