Dave Rennie: Hard not to award Leinster Pro14 - Glasgow Warriors coach

Dave Rennie is in the last few months of his Glasgow Warriors contract

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says it would be "hard" not to award Leinster the Pro14 title.

The campaign has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with no decision taken on how to conclude it.

Rennie soon takes over as Australia coach and is unlikely to take charge of Warriors before his June exit.

"We've seen other competitions award the team that's leading the trophy," said the New Zealander, whose side are third behind Leinster in Conference A.

Edinburgh top Conference B, but have amassed fewer points than their Irish counterparts.

"Leinster - unbeaten all year, miles in front - it's hard not to award them the competition, isn't it?" Rennie added.

Rennie, whose side were on course for a Pro14 play-off place after losing to Leinster in last year's final, fears finishing one campaign then starting the next in a short space of time may result in "a 13 or 14-month season".

That, he says, would be a bad idea from a player welfare perspective.

"We're not going to be playing rugby in June," Rennie said. "That complicates things but what we really want is some sort of clarity from Pro14 as to what the future looks like. What's their plan?

"At the moment, there's a lot of people dying in this part of the world, there's lots of people that have lost their jobs.

"The importance of us getting back and playing quickly doesn't really rate."

Rennie, meanwhile, insists he is "still very committed" to the Wallabies job despite the resignation of Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Raelene Castle.

RA chairman Paul McLean said Castle had faced "unwarranted criticism", while a group of former Australia captains had demanded a change in leadership.

"I'm really gutted. She's a big part of the reason why I signed with Australia," said 56-year-old Rennie.

"She exited with real dignity and class and the first thing she said to me was, 'stick with the plan'.

"I want to have a chat with the board and get clarity around what the plan looks like now, but I'm still very committed."