Dan Suter: Welsh prop and Doncaster punished over unregistered agent

Prop Dan Suter has previously played for both Dragons and Ospreys in Wales

Former Ospreys and Dragons prop Dan Suter and his club Doncaster Knights have been punished for using an unregistered agent.

Suter, 26, was reprimanded and given a suspended two-match ban by the Rugby Football Union after his move to the Championship side.

Doncaster were docked five points and given a suspended £1500 fine for their error.

Agent Andy Blaylock was banned from any rugby administration work for a year.

Suter, a former Wales Under-20 tight-head, made 25 appearances for Ospreys and 10 for Dragons before heading for New Zealand, where he played club rugby for Otorohanga in the Waikato region and won the Lochore Cup with provincial side South Canterbury.

Suter's transfer to the Knights in November 2019 was at the centre of the controversy, with the player saying he had been told a registered agent could help Blaylock with the deal.

Doncaster, who admitted their mistake. said they would tighten up their checks to make sure the error would not be repeated.

They dropped to 10th place in the 12-team second tier of English rugby as a result of the sanction.