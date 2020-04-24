Tavis Knoyle: Wales scrum-half signs fresh Dragons deal

Tavis Knoyle has played for all four Welsh regions and joined Dragons in 2016

Dragons' Wales scrum-half Tavis Knoyle has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Rodney Parade.

Knoyle, 29, has made 49 appearances for the region since joining in 2016.

He won 11 caps under Warren Gatland between 2010 and 2013, starting three times, and has represented all four Welsh professional sides.

"I'm enjoying the environment and being challenged, my appetite to improve myself and those around me is as strong as ever," said Knoyle.

Knoyle was mostly second choice behind club captain Rhodri Williams during the 2019-20 season, but Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan was keen to keep him.

"He's passionate about playing for Dragons, relishes the competition for the nine jersey and brings high standards, so we're all pleased to keep him on board for the next few years," Ryan said.

Knoyle's new deal follows just a few days after the announcement of a fresh contract for Wales prop Aaron Jarvis.

Dragons recorded an improved league tally of five wins from 13 matches and earned a European Challenge Cup quarter-final date at Bristol before the season was halted due to coronavirus.