Gareth Davies: WRU chairman 'honoured' by World Rugby nomination

Gareth Davies is a former Wales captain who played 21 times for his country between 1978 and 1985

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says he is honoured as he is set to be re-elected to World Rugby's executive committee.

Davies was one of eight nominations for seven positions but Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean's bid has been withdrawn.

Kean has been stood down from the World Rugby council amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination.

So Davies is among seven candidates in line to be elected unopposed on 12 May.

"I was delighted to be nominated," said Davies.

"This is the key decision-making body at the heart of developing strategy for the world game at every level and I have served two years on this committee already.

"I would hope member clubs and our many other stakeholders will be reassured in the knowledge that Welsh rugby's voice will continue to be heard, loudly and clearly, at this most senior of tables."

Current World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont is running against Argentina great and current vice-chairman Agustin Pichot, with the voting opening next week before the final decision is ratified on May 12.

Davies is due to set to step down as WRU chairman later this year after two three-year terms in office, unless regulations are changed to allow him to extend his six-year tenure.

The 64-year-old is still eligible to be involved with World Rugby because he can still put himself up for re-election as a national representative for a further final three-year term.

Davies has outlined what he hopes to influence.

"It would be a privilege to be re-appointed (to World Rugby's executive committee) at this time of great change and opportunity for the game on a global scale, with five key areas to be addressed," Davies wrote in the WRU's weekly address to the clubs.

"The first such opportunity is to re-examine the structure of our global calendar, now is the time to create an international fixture list with no log jams and remove any cross-over or scheduling interference in the professional game around the world.

"It sounds like a simple ambition and it is absolutely true that there has never been a better opportunity to do this, but it will not happen without the hard work and diligence of World Rugby's executive committee.

"A proper governance review of the world game is another key priority, as will be a review of the financial structures which underpin our game.

"We will focus on the women's game with renewed vigour and, finally, player welfare will remain an integral part of all thinking in terms of future strategy."