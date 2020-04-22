Pro14: Resumption chances hit by Ireland crowd limit

A possible Ulster v Scarlets quarter-final could be one of the Pro14 games affected

Prospects for the resumption of the Pro14 have been hit by the Irish government decision to ban crowds of more than 5,000 until September.

The decision will also affect Welsh and Scottish sides travelling to Ireland in the knock-out stages.

Pro14 organisers have previously said that remaining group games will be counted as scoreless draws if they cannot be played.

Leinster's European Champions Cup quarter-final will also be affected.

The future of both Pro14 and European competitions remains uncertain, with the Pro14 considering proceeding straight to the quarter-final stage if rugby can be resumed.

As the tables stand, Munster would host Glasgow Warriors and Ulster would face Scarlets in the quarter-finals.

Unbeaten Leinster and Conference B leaders Edinburgh are in line to host Pro14 semi-finals, while Leinster are also due to welcome Saracens in the Champions Cup last eight.

The Irish government's move would not prevent matches being held before September in front of reduced crowds or behind closed doors, but both Leinster and Munster would normally expect large five-figure crowds for knockout matches.

Pro14 organisers have declined to comment on the latest developments.

But South Africa is planning an alternative tournament for its Pro14 teams, Cheetahs and Southern Kings, to take on the country's four Super Rugby sides in an alternative tournament between June and August- if public health regulations allow.

"We are currently on a return to train and readiness plan, but this is dependent on government advice and decisions as the pandemic evolves," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.