Fiji rugby chairman Francis Kean resigns amid homophobia accusations

The chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has stood down amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination.

Francis Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, is under investigation by World Rugby after the Sunday Times revealed the claims.

The FRU is backing Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as chairman of World Rugby.

World Rugby announced Kean was withdrawing his candidacy for their executive committee on Tuesday.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport's strong and inclusive values and bye-Laws extremely seriously," it said in a statement.

"While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated."

World Rugby added it was "in the best interests of the sport" that Kean stepped down from the council as well as withdrawing his executive committee bid.

The FRU said their seat on the council will now be filled by their chief executive John O'Connor.

World Rugby has stressed that Beaumont's nomination came from the FRU, rather than from the chairman individually.

However this development threatens to disrupt his campaign, with Beaumont and rival Agustin Pichot entering their final week of campaigning before the vote opens on 27 April.

Beaumont has pledged a full governance review if he is re-elected, including a 'fit and proper persons' test.

The election result will be confirmed at a World Rugby council meeting on 12 May.