World Rugby to investigate Fiji chairman over homophobia allegations

World Rugby has begun an investigation into the chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU), which has backed Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as boss of the world game.

Francis Kean is under pressure to stand down amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination, as revealed by the Sunday Times.

The allegations against Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, are being taken "extremely seriously" by World Rugby, the sport's governing body.

The FRU seconded Beaumont's nomination to stand again as World Rugby chairman.

Kean is also attempting to secure a place on World Rugby's executive committee, but is now under pressure to withdraw from that process.

World Rugby has stressed that Beaumont's nomination came from the Fiji Rugby Union, rather than from the chairman individually.

However this development threatens to disrupt his campaign, with Beaumont and rival Agustin Pichot entering their final week of campaigning before the vote opens on 27 April.

"World Rugby notes allegations in the UK Sunday Times about Fiji Rugby Union chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean and takes the nature of these allegations extremely seriously," said a statement from the governing body.

"Rugby is a sport built on strong and inclusive values and World Rugby does not in any way condone abusive or discriminatory behaviour as enshrined within its bye-laws.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further until we have discussed the matter fully with the Fiji Rugby Union and have established all the facts."

Kean currently represents Fiji on the World Rugby council.

World Rugby say a place on the council is awarded to the Union - in this case the FRU - rather than any individual, and that Fiji met the relevant criteria under the revised governance process launched in November 2015.

Beaumont has pledged a full governance review if he is re-elected, including a 'fit and proper persons' test.

The election result will be confirmed at a World Rugby council meeting on 12 May.