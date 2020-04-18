Shane Williams inspired to take on charity cycling challenge by Geraint Thomas

Shane Williams won the last of his 87 Wales caps in 2011

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Shane Williams is to take on a charity cycling challenge, having been inspired by Geraint Thomas.

Tour de France 2018 champion Thomas raised £300,000 for the NHS by cycling for 36 hours over three days last week.

Williams, who is Wales' record try scorer, is to ride 774 miles in one week on an indoor training bike.

That is the distance the 43-year-old had been set to cycle outdoors in various charity events in 2020.

In a video posted on Instagram, Williams said: "Geraint Thomas, you are a legend mate. Well done on the success of the bike ride you have done over the last three days.

"Even though it's inspired me, it's also made me realise that there's a number of charity events I was meant to be doing this year that unfortunately are probably going to be cancelled or postponed, or have been cancelled or postponed.

"So instead of just not doing it, I have decided to go the full hog and do it all in one hit - in seven days do 774 miles on the bike."

Williams, who joined in with Thomas for part of his ride, will be raising money for organisations including the NHS and will start his challenge at 08:00 BST on 22 April.