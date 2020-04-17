Katy Daley-Mclean signs for Premier 15s newcomers Sale as player-coach

Katy Daley-Mclean is England's second-highest points scorer of all time behind Emily Scarratt

World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean has signed for Premier 15s newcomers Sale Sharks Women as a player-coach.

The 34-year-old fly-half, who has 114 England caps and captained the side to victory at the 2014 World Cup, joins from Loughborough Lightning.

In early April, Sale and Exeter Chiefs were given a place in the top flight of English women’s rugby from next season.

"I'm really excited to join such a great club," Daley-Mclean said.

"And to be part of an ambitious women’s programme from the outset."

The 2019-20 Premier 15s season was declared null and void because of coronavirus, with London sides Saracens and Harlequins first and second in the table.

Richmond and Firwood Waterloo Ladies, who unlike Sale and Exeter are not linked to a men’s Premiership side, lost their places in the league.

Daley-Mclean added: "Aligning with such a successful men’s side, Sale Women have the opportunity and ambition to ultimately develop a side capable of competing with the dominant women’s clubs in the South. I’d love to be a part of creating that shift."