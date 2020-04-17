Wales: Three players contracted coronavirus

Wayne Pivac took over as Wales coach from fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland

Three Wales players contracted coronavirus, says coach Wayne Pivac.

The 57-year-old New Zealander has not identified the trio of players and it is understood they have since recovered.

"It's ripping through the communities here (in Wales)," Pivac told 1 NEWS in New Zealand.

"At the moment we've had two or three cases that I'm aware of within our squad."

Wales are scheduled to travel to Japan for a Test on 27 June, before flying to New Zealand for matches on 4 and 11 July.

There have been plans to rearrange the games for October, depending on what happens in the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think anyone wants these tours to be cancelled. We need them to be played," said Pivac.

"We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We're all in the same boat there."

Wales have a rearranged Six Nations game against Scotland to fit in and four November home Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Fiji.

World Rugby has created an £80m relief fund to help relieve the financial pressure on the global game from the coronavirus pandemic.

"With government supporting people and World Rugby doing the same thing with governing bodies it is a no-brainer really," said Pivac.