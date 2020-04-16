Ollie Sleightholme & Connor Tupai sign new Northampton Saints deals

Ollie Sleightholme scored a try 15 seconds into his Premiership debut against Wasps

Northampton Saints have agreed new contracts with promising 20-year-olds Ollie Sleightholme and Connor Tupai.

England Under-20 winger Sleightholme, the son of former England wing Jon, has come up through Saints' academy and scored 10 tries in 17 appearances.

New Zealand-born scrum-half Tupai has featured in both the European Champions Cup and Premiership.

Northampton have not disclosed the length of the contracts signed by the duo.

"The culture within the squad is incredible, the coaches have a brilliant track record of bringing through young players, and the club means an awful lot to my family and I - so it was an easy decision to sign on again," Tupai, whose father Paul played for Northampton between 2005 and 2008, told the club website.

Sleightholme added: "This group got a taste of winning silverware again last season and now we're pushing on for more of the same."