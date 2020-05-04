Worcester Warriors: Bristol Bears scrum coach Mark Irish to move to Sixways

Mark Irish will follow his Bristol colleague Jonathan Thomas to Worcester next season

Worcester have made a further change to their backroom team for the 2020-21 season, with Bristol scrum coach Mark Irish taking the same role at Sixways.

The 38-year-old will follow forwards coach Jonathan Thomas from Ashton Gate.

Outgoing head coach Rory Duncan currently coaches the Worcester forwards, while Irish will succeed Mefin Davies, who is to join Dragons.

Ex-Gloucester, Bristol and London Scottish prop Irish represented England at under-21 level.

Irish, who will be assistant forwards coach, and Thomas previously worked alongside Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons when the veteran South African joined Bristol as coaching consultant in early 2017.

"'Iro' is one of the leading scrum coaches in the Premiership," said Solomons. "He has formed a strong relationship with 'JT' and he is a tremendous bloke."

Irish and Thomas will supplement the arrival of former Wales backs coach Matt Sherratt, who is to return to Sixways from Ospreys as backs and attack coach.