Scotland's Rugby Classics: Watch highlights of the 1990 Calcutta Cup

Scotland hosted England in the 1990 Calcutta Cup with both teams going for a Grand Slam

No rugby has been played in Scotland since the sport was suspended more than a month ago.

So BBC Scotland have stepped in to fill the gap with Scotland's Rugby Classics - a series of memorable matches.

We start on Saturday with extended highlights of the 1990 Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield, where Scotland went head to head with England as both teams chased a Grand Slam.

That will be on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST.

More matches will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they are confirmed.