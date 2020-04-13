Steve Borthwick: New Leicester Tigers boss aims to ease club's 'pain'

Steve Borthwick had been involved in the England coaching setup since 2015

New Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has said he will work tirelessly to ease the "pain" caused by the club's recent demise.

The England forwards coach, 40, will take up his new role with Tigers on 1 July, nearly six months after his appointment was revealed.

Tigers are 11th in the Premiership, the same position they finished in 2018-19.

"To get Leicester back to the top is a great challenge," he told the club website.

"What has been evident to me is that the pain caused by Tigers being where the club is on the table has been felt by everyone associated with this club - the players, coaches, staff and supporters.

"This is something we need to change, and we will do so by pulling everyone who is a part of this club even tighter to the team and taking on opponents together."

Borthwick will work under Geordan Murphy, who has been appointed as director of rugby.

The Premiership season is currently suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Premiership Rugby says has said it remains committed to "completing all games" in the 2019-2020 campaign, meaning Borthwick could be in charge for nine of the 22 scheduled league matches this season.