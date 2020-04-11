Jonny May: England wing to leave Leicester Tigers at end of season

England wing Jonny May will leave Leicester Tigers at the end of the 2019-20 season, the Premiership club have announced.

The 30-year-old scored 30 tries in 44 appearances for Tigers since arriving from Gloucester in the summer of 2017.

May, who has earned 56 England caps since his debut in 2013, said he was "proud" of his time at Welford Road.

"For numerous reasons it hasn't worked out for me to stay on at Leicester Tigers, which is a shame," he said.

