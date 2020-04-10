Leicester Tigers: Dan Kelly, Cameron Henderson and Oliver Chessum to join in 2020-21

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly is an Ireland Under-20 international

Leicester Tigers will sign centre Dan Kelly and locks Cameron Henderson and Oliver Chessum for the 2020-21 season on undisclosed deals.

Ireland Under-20 international Kelly, 18, plays for Loughborough Students and had been part of the Sale academy.

Scotland Under-20 player Henderson, 20, played at Glasgow until last season and was with Tigers under-18s in 2017.

Nottingham second row Chessum, 19, has featured in England Under-20 camps and has played for Tigers reserves.

"Dan is a no-nonsense, talented young player who we are delighted to have joining," head coach Geordan Murphy said.

"Ollie is a local youngster and someone we have had an eye on since his junior days. After a great season with Nottingham, he’s earned the opportunity and we are excited about where we believe he can go and what he can do for the club.

"Cameron is a promising young talent who is keen to join our club and we’re happy about having link up with us here in Leicester."

